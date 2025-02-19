This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

February 18, 2025

By CalCoastNews staff

Will Pismo Beach raise its development fees? How will the San Luis Obispo City Council respond to a request to award nearly $10 million for design and engineering for the proposed Prado Road Bridge over Highway 101?

These are several of the issues public officials will discuss during this week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings.

The Paso Robles City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the council chambers.

After Ty Lewis resigned his position on Jan. 26, the Paso Robles City Council selected Assistant City Manager Chris Huot to serve as interim city manager. Since then, Huot has worked as city manager.

Under item K-3 on the agenda, the council will discuss formalizing an interim city manager employment agreement with Huot.

Huot is in line to receive a base salary of $21,409 a month. He is also slated to receive a $231 monthly auto allowance, according to the agreement.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet on Feb. 18 at 5:30 in the council chambers.

Pismo Beach charges development impact fees to developers to mitigate the impacts of development upon public facilities and infrastructure. These fees were most recently updated in 2019. Since then, the fees have been updated annually based on various economic indicators.

Even though Pismo Beach’s rates are higher than most neighboring cities, staff proposes raising rates because the city has the “highest property values in the county, state water supply costs, and plans to move forward with the Central Coast Blue recycled water project.”

Under item 11-A on the agenda, the council will consider increasing impact fees for water, residential and commercial construction, effective April 19.

For state water costs, the cost per acre-foot per year shall include a 5% increase.

For all other categories, percent change over 12 months in California Department of General Services California Construction Cost Index, for the 12 months that ended in October.

For all non-residential land-use categories, add a 5% increase up to 25%, not compounding, beginning in Jan. 2026, wand ending in Jan. 2030.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in its council chambers.

For decades, the City of San Luis Obispo has considered a bridge over Highway 101 at Prado Road a needed capital improvement project and a major city goal.

The Prado Road interchange project includes three major roadway improvements: the installation of a partial interchange installing a bridge over Highway 101, Elks

Lane realignment and widening of Prado Road.

Currently, construction costs of $148 million are to be paid by the city and the

city’s regional partners including: San Luis Obispo County, San Luis Obispo Council of

Governments, as well as the San Luis Ranch development.

Under item 7-B on the agenda, the city council will discuss appropriating $9,897,681 from the San Luis Ranch Bond Proceeds to the project account for use in design and

construction.

