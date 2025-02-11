San Luis Obispo child molester sentenced to prison

February 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A judge recently sentenced a San Luis Obispo man who sexually abused at least four girls at an unlicensed daycare center to 50 years in prison.

In May 2018, a girl told officers she had been sexually abused at the home of Pablo Reyna-Esparza in the 1200 block of Coral Street. At the time, a relative of Reyna-Esparza was using the home as an unlicensed daycare center, according to police..

The victim told investigators Reyna-Esparza, now 80, abused her in 2016, when she was 10 years old.

In March 2022, two more female juveniles reported that Reyna-Esparza sexually abused them in 2016, when they were in daycare at the same home. Those victims were 5 and 10 years old at the time.

Later, detectives located another female juvenile, whom Reyna-Esparza also abused in 2016. That girl was 11 years old when the abuse occurred.

On July 17, 2024, ReynaEsparza pleaded guilty to two felony counts of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14. He also admitted two special allegations that his crimes were against multiple victims under the age of 14 which led to the 50 years to life sentence.

