SLO County gas prices rise slightly, find the lowest costs

February 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices rose slightly last week in California, while nationally gas prices remain flat. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County rose two cents last week to $5.04, according to figures from AAA.

Following an explosion and gas fire at the Martinez Refining Company on Feb. 1 that injured six people while also creating major supply issues, prices in California have increased, according to AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas last week remained at $4.84. Nationally, gas prices fell one cent to $3.04 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 18th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.81. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.55 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.45 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.49 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.49 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.49 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.49 Shell – Atascadero, San Gabriel: $4.53 The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.55 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.57 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.59 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.59

