San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying vandal
February 3, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a vandal who tagged the bus stop at City Hall with graffiti early Sunday morning.
The suspect is a teen or young man wearing a ball cap. He sprayed graffiti on the city owned property.
Officers are asking anyone who can identify the man on the left wearing a ball cap to contact the watch commander at (805) 781-7312 and reference 250202060.
