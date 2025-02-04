San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying vandal

February 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a vandal who tagged the bus stop at City Hall with graffiti early Sunday morning.

The suspect is a teen or young man wearing a ball cap. He sprayed graffiti on the city owned property.

Officers are asking anyone who can identify the man on the left wearing a ball cap to contact the watch commander at (805) 781-7312 and reference 250202060.

