Santa Barbara County supervisors raise own pay 48%

February 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1-1 on Tuesday to raise their own salaries by 48.8%. The board also raised department head salaries from 19% to 25% over five years.

Even though all five supervisors felt they deserved the increase in pay from $115,000 to $171,000 per year, Supervisor Bob Nelson voted no because of “misinformation spread throughout the community” that led constituents to object to the increase in pay.

Supervisor Roy Lee abstained noting he is newly elected.

Even though Santa Barbara County generally compares it salaries to similar size counties, in this case staff compared supervisor salaries to coastal counties, said Andy Caldwell, the executive director of COLAB Santa Barbara County. Caldwell also pointed out that the supervisor position is a part-time job.

Multiple supervisors argued they work full time when you add in talking to constituents and attending community functions.

Several supervisors took offense to Caldwell’s statements. The supervisors argued that between being available to constituents and attending community functions, being a county supervisor is a full time job.

Supervisor Steve Lavagnino called Caldwell’s arguments “misleading at best.”

“I did get a million emails, Andy,” Lavagnino said. “We put you back on the map. You should be so happy you are relevant again.”

The ordinance changes the methodology for setting Board of Supervisors’ salaries to 70% of the salary of a California Superior Court Judge, which is presently set at $244,727.

