Paso Robles police seek help finding missing man
February 8, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Paso Robles Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 33-year-old man – Felipe Dejesus Gaytan Jr.
Family members reported Gayton missing in December. He is a member of San Luis Obispo County’s unhoused population, so he may be living outdoors.
Officers are actively looked for Gaytan in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and coastal communities. Gayton is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The Paso Robles Police Department is asking anyone who has information on Gayton’s location call (805) 237-6464.
