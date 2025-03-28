Marshals seek help finding escaped inmate from Lompoc prison

March 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An inmate serving time for distribution of methamphetamine walked away from the satellite camp at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc on Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., prison guards discovered Marcos Castaneda, 44, was missing. Prison officials then notified the U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies, but authorities have yet to locate Castaneda.

Castaneda, who was serving a 20 year sentence from Wisconsin for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs around 280 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

The minimum security facility, also known as a satellite camp, is adjacent to the medium security federal penitentiary in Lompoc. During the past decade, more than a dozen inmates have walked away from the Lompoc prison camp.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking anyone who sees Castaneda or know of his whereabouts to call (805) 346-2728.

