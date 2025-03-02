Driver crashes into community center in San Luis Obispo
March 2, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A suspected drunk driver driver crashed into a community center in San Luis Obispo on Saturday evening.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., the driver crashed their truck into the stairs and retaining wall of the Ludwick Center at Santa Rosa and Mill streets. The driver sustained a non-life threatening head injury.
Responders transported the driver to a local hospital where a DUI investigation was conducted. The SLO Police Department will send a request for charges to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office.
