Driver crashes into community center in San Luis Obispo

March 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A suspected drunk driver driver crashed into a community center in San Luis Obispo on Saturday evening.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., the driver crashed their truck into the stairs and retaining wall of the Ludwick Center at Santa Rosa and Mill streets. The driver sustained a non-life threatening head injury.

Responders transported the driver to a local hospital where a DUI investigation was conducted. The SLO Police Department will send a request for charges to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office.

