Wind advisory for San Luis Obispo County on Sunday

March 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Strong wind and rain are in store for San Luis Obispo County on Sunday, with a wind advisory in effect from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory includes forecast winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts expected to reach 40 mph along the coastline and some inland areas. Thunderstorms are likely after 10 a.m.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” according to the National Weather Service. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

