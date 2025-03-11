Front Page  »  

Santa Barbara judge approves class action suit for cannabis odors

March 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Fed up with cannabis odors in and around their homes, a group of Santa Barbara County residents sued a marijuana cultivation business in 2023. Last week, the court certified the class action suit against Valley Crest Farms in the Carpinteria Valley.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle ruled on March 5, that neighbors within a one-mile radius of the cannabis greenhouse operation can collectively seek compensation for the damages they suffered.

For the past five years, Valley Crest Farms has cultivated cannabis in greenhouses on the 5000 block of Casitas Pass Road. The plaintiffs argue the ongoing noxious odors have reduced their ability to enjoy their land and lowered their property values.

The class action lawsuit seeks damages for “the persistent and pervasive cannabis odors.”

In order to claim damages, plaintiffs must be able to show the cannabis odors impacted their property values and decreased the enjoyment of their property. Class action plaintiffs are required to have purchased their property before Jan. 19, 2016.

Judge Anderle is the first judge in California to certify a class action lawsuit regarding cannabis odors. Robert Curtis, the plaintiff’s attorney, called it a “landmark legal victory.”

“This ruling will send shock waves throughout California’s cannabis industry, particularly in Carpinteria,” Curtis said. “This is about justice, accountability, and reclaiming the right to live in a clean and odor-free community.”

Judge Anderle scheduled a jury trial for March 5, 2026.

3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Cops have already become feelings enforcement, why not add smell enforcement to their duties. If this succeeds every farmer that has residential housing near by better pick their ‘non odorous’ crops wisely or someone offended by the smell of broccoli might sue you.


0

I can now sue any unappealing smell near me, including my neighbor who leaves their bathroom window open and I can smell their BM. Precedent. What a dumb, horrible,.judge. what’s next, Sueing the waste water plant for Offgassing human waste in an open pit near me in Paso that is linked to cancer via Peer reviewed journals I already complained about after multiple National Lawsuits yet people are freaking out about Books and Trannies?


-4

Now I can sue Firestone Brewery for smelling what is like a corpse every day. Precedent, awesome.


0
﻿