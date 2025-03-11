Santa Barbara judge approves class action suit for cannabis odors

March 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Fed up with cannabis odors in and around their homes, a group of Santa Barbara County residents sued a marijuana cultivation business in 2023. Last week, the court certified the class action suit against Valley Crest Farms in the Carpinteria Valley.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle ruled on March 5, that neighbors within a one-mile radius of the cannabis greenhouse operation can collectively seek compensation for the damages they suffered.

For the past five years, Valley Crest Farms has cultivated cannabis in greenhouses on the 5000 block of Casitas Pass Road. The plaintiffs argue the ongoing noxious odors have reduced their ability to enjoy their land and lowered their property values.

The class action lawsuit seeks damages for “the persistent and pervasive cannabis odors.”

In order to claim damages, plaintiffs must be able to show the cannabis odors impacted their property values and decreased the enjoyment of their property. Class action plaintiffs are required to have purchased their property before Jan. 19, 2016.

Judge Anderle is the first judge in California to certify a class action lawsuit regarding cannabis odors. Robert Curtis, the plaintiff’s attorney, called it a “landmark legal victory.”

“This ruling will send shock waves throughout California’s cannabis industry, particularly in Carpinteria,” Curtis said. “This is about justice, accountability, and reclaiming the right to live in a clean and odor-free community.”

Judge Anderle scheduled a jury trial for March 5, 2026.

