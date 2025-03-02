Home in rural Atascadero fully engaged in fire, road closure

March 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters are battling a blaze on Sunday morning at a home in rural Atascadero, according to San Luis Obispo County Cal Fire.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a caller reported a fire at a home on 6205 Toro Creek Road off Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews closed Toro Creek Road as they called for additional firefighters and also a hazmat team to assess drums filled with possible toxic materials.

Even though multiple units were dispatched to the fire, because of the remote location many reported it would take more than 20 minutes to arrive. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

