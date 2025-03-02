Home in rural Atascadero fully engaged in fire, road closure
March 2, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters are battling a blaze on Sunday morning at a home in rural Atascadero, according to San Luis Obispo County Cal Fire.
Shortly before 6 a.m., a caller reported a fire at a home on 6205 Toro Creek Road off Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.
Crews closed Toro Creek Road as they called for additional firefighters and also a hazmat team to assess drums filled with possible toxic materials.
Even though multiple units were dispatched to the fire, because of the remote location many reported it would take more than 20 minutes to arrive. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines