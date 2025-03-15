Officers arrest man involved in fatal crash in Atascadero

March 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero officers just arrested a man suspected of crashing into and killing a student walking home from school. Officers are currently ordering the second suspect to leave a residence on Seville Lane.

A driver in a pickup truck hit and killed a student walking home from Atascadero Middle School on Friday afternoon and then fled the scene, according to the Atascadero Police Department. The boy was on the sidewalk of El Camino Real near Danish Care Center when a gray Dodge Ram pickup with two occupants drove onto the sidewalk and hit the boy, police said.

Officers closed off a section of southwest Atascadero as they searched for the suspects. Residents of a home on Seville Lane told officers one of the suspects was in their garage.

After arresting the suspect from the garage, they ordered the second person to leave the home.

CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...