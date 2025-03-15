Check out San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels
March 15, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Following back-to-back storms, San Luis Obispo County’s rainfall totals still remain below average for this time of year. Most of the county, however, has received between 70% to 80% of its average yearly rainfall, according to SLO County.
After several years of heavy rains, local reservoir levels remain healthy.
Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.
Rainfall totals from July 1 through March 15, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 8.32 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 8.63 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 13.68 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 10.99 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 10.45 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 8.04 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Paso Robles – 8.80 inches to date – average 14.08 inches
Rocky Butte – 28.86 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 11.83 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 10.91 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 11.97 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon –5.69 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 8.83 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:
- Santa Margarita Lake at 96.7%, SLO County
- Lake Nacimiento at 67%, SLO and Monterey counties
- Lopez Lake at 93.4%, SLO County
- Whale Rock Reservoir not available, SLO County
- Cachuma Lake at 89%, Santa Barbara County
- Gibraltar Reservoir 67%, Santa Barbara County
- Jameson Reservoir 96%, Santa Barbara County
- San Antonio Lake at 72%, Monterey County
- Oroville Dam 85%, Butte County
- Trinity Lake at 82%, Trinity County
- Don Pedro Reservoir at 77%, Mariposa County
- New Malones Lake at 81%, Calaveras County
- Shasta Dam at 82%, Shasta County
- San Luis Reservoir at 86%, Merced County
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines