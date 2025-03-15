Check out San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

March 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following back-to-back storms, San Luis Obispo County’s rainfall totals still remain below average for this time of year. Most of the county, however, has received between 70% to 80% of its average yearly rainfall, according to SLO County.

After several years of heavy rains, local reservoir levels remain healthy.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through March 15, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 8.32 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 8.63 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 13.68 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 10.99 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 10.45 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 8.04 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 8.80 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 28.86 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 11.83 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 10.91 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 11.97 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon –5.69 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 8.83 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 96.7%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 67%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 93.4%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir not available, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 89%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 67%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 96%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 72%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 85%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 82%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 77%, Mariposa County

New Malones Lake at 81%, Calaveras County

Shasta Dam at 82%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 86%, Merced County

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...