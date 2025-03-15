Arroyo Grande man arrested for lewd acts with a child
March 14, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Arroyo Grande police detectives arrested a man for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 by means of force or fear on Thursday afternoon.
Following an investigation into a sexual assault allegation, officers arrested Steven Jeffrey Ruhl, a 67-year-old Arroyo Grande resident. Officers arrested Ruhl at the San Luis Obispo Airport, where he had just returned from a business trip.
Officers booked Ruhl in San Luis Obispo County Jail on two counts of lewd acts with a minor child under the age of 14 by force or fear. He remains in jail with his bail set at $100,000.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other victims to contact the investigations bureau at (805) 473-5127.
