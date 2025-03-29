Officials identify inmate found dead at jail in Santa Maria

March 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Officials identified the female inmate found dead in her cell at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria on Monday as 57-year-old Caprice Fowler of Lompoc.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office also reported the cause of death as unavoidable. Fowler died from acute peritonitis due to a ruptured gastric ulcer. The manner of death is natural causes.

Deputies booked Fowler into the jail on March 19 for an outstanding warrant regarding a weapons charge. At a court hearing on March 21, the court ordered her held without bail for an additional charge of cruelty to animals.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, while doing cell checks a custody deputy found the Fowler down in her cell.

