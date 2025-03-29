San Luis Obispo County unemployment rate falls to 4.2%
March 29, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The number of unemployed people in San Luis Obispo County began falling in February, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
In SLO County, the number of unemployed residents dropped from 5,800 to 5,700 from January to February. The county’s unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in February, from 4.4% in January.
During February, job gains were seen in the health services and private education sector which added 400 jobs. During the past month, the state education sector also added 400 jobs.
In the jobs lost category, the local government sector dropped 200 jobs in February.
SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than both the national average of 4.5% and the state’s 5.5% rate.
