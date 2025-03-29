Truck transporting horse trailer catches fire in Templeton

March 29, 2025

By RICHARD BASTIAN

A truck transporting a horse trailer to a 50-mile race in New Cuyama caught fire in Templeton on Friday morning damaging the truck, but not harming the horse or its rider.

Shortly before 10 a.m., smoke started coming from the truck causing the driver to pull over on Vineyard Drive near Highway 101 and call 911. Dominique Freeman removed her horse from the trailer before using her fire extinguisher to reduce the blaze.

“How thankful having that fire extinguisher,” Freeman said. “Be good if everyone had one in their vehicle. Never know when it might be needed. I’m thankful, not wanting to think what all could have happened.”

Firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring from the engine compartment. Crews quickly put out the blaze.

Several people stopped to offer assistance, including one who offered to loan Freeman their horse trailer.

