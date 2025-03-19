Paso Robles couple busted with large amount of narcotics

March 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers busted a local couple last week with 311 grams of suspected fentanyl and cocaine and evidence of drug sales.

After two narcotics dogs indicated the presence of illegal drugs in a storage unit near San Miguel, officers secured a search warrant at a unit rented by 44-year-old Chris Boerner. Officers found 2.5 ounces of fentanyl and a .22 Ruger handgun with the serial numbers

removed in the unit.

Officers then served additional warrants on Boerner’s Paso Robles residence and his vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered a hidden safe in the seat headrest that contained fentanyl, cash, and evidence of drug sales. At the residence, officers located additional fentanyl, cocaine, cash, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of narcotic sales.

The total of the seized evidence was .67 pounds (311 grams) of suspected fentanyl and cocaine, $14,715, and sales and drug paraphernalia.

Officers booked Boerner in San Luis Obispo County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a firearm by restricted person, false compartment to conceal narcotics, and conspiracy to distribute narcotics. He remains in jail with his bail set at $540,000.

In addition, officers arrested 41-year-old Carrie Cassidy for possession of controlled substance for sale and child endangerment. She remains in jail with her bail set at $100,000.

