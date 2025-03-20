Paso Robles man leads deputies on high-speed chase, arrested

March 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles man is facing up to three years in jail after he allegedly led deputies on a high-speed chase from Cayucos to San Luis Obispo on Saturday evening, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on March 15, a SLO County deputy observed a black Ford Fusion speeding on Highway 1 near Cayucos. The deputy attempted to stop the car as it made its way through Cayucos.

The driver eventually stopped at the Cayucos Gas Mini-Mart on North Ocean Avenue. As deputies attempted to contact the driver, the car sped off.

Law enforcement pursued the driver for nearly 19 miles with speeds of up to 120 mph. The driver left Highway 1 to drive through the City of Morro Bay before getting back on southbound Highway 1.

Deputies placed a spike strip on southbound Highway 1 at the Cal Fire station on the north side of San Luis Obispo. The spike strip flattened both of the Ford Fusion’s front tires.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old William Graham Dessert of Paso Robles for felony evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety. If convicted, he faces up to three years in jail.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...