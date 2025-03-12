Paso Robles woman pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges

March 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles woman facing seven felony counts of animal cruelty related to the death of 40 cats pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Tuesday.

Animal control officers rescued six cats living in a filthy apartment amid the dead bodies and bones of 40 other cats on Aug. 16, 2024. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed seven felony counts against Laurie Bryant on Feb. 10.

Bryant faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $20,000 fine.

On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Rita Federman said that Bryant can have no more than four cats in her possession.

If convicted, it is likely the court will prohibit Laurie Bryant from owning or caring for animals for a period of time.

Bryant is scheduled for a hearing on April 15.

