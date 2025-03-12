Arrested celebrating St. Fratty’s Day, no misdemeanor diversion
March 11, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is cracking down on those arrested for criminal conduct during St. Patrick’s Day and St. Fratty’s Day celebrations in San Luis Obispo.
The City of San Luis Obispo has instituted a “safety enhancement zone” in which all laws will be strictly enforced within the city and fines will be doubled. The street parties that have occurred over the last several years will not be allowed.
Prosecutors, police officers and Cal Poly administrators strongly encourages students, visitors, and residents to enjoy Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations responsibly, particularly on and around the Cal Poly campus.
Prosecutors will not be offering misdemeanor diversion, a program that allows those charged with certain crimes to have their case dismissed upon completion of a typically 12-month court-ordered diversion program, for those arrested during the celebrations.
“Criminal law violations will be pursued in compliance with our mission to ‘bring justice and safety to our community by aggressively and fairly prosecuting crime and protecting the rights of crime victims,'” according to prosecutors.
