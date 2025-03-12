Front Page  »  

Suspect in deadly San Luis Obispo crash charged with murder

March 12, 2025

Vanessa Noblitt

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors recently added a murder charge to the criminal complaint against a driver who allegedly struck two bicyclists in a hit-and-run in July that resulted in the death of 87-year-olf Saul Goldberg of Avila Beach.

Shortly before noon on July 23, 2024, Goldberg and a 73-year-old bicyclist were riding southbound on S. Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo near the cemetery when a white sedan hit and injured them. The driver did not stop.

Goldberg died of his injuries a week after the collision. The 73-year-old rider sustained moderate injuries.

Within minutes of the collision, 44-year-old Vanessa Noblitt, a resident of Bend, Oregon, hit a parked car and was ultimately arrested for DUI and hit and run (property damage only). Noblitt was found to have a blood alcohol content four times the legal limit.

Officers soon began to investigate both collisions as possibly related. Through the investigation, detectives obtained evidence identifying Noblitt as the drive responsible for the death of Goldberg.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Noblitt on Dec. 18, 2024.

She is now facing charges of murder, vehicular manslaughter, DUI, inflicting great bodily injury and hit-and-run.

 


This person probably only has CA minimum insurance policy of $15,000/$30,000 This was set in 1982. CA has one of the worst legislatures in the country. They are not only corrupt they sell out the people they represent. Demand Change Mr. Saul Goldberg’s life is worth Millions of Dollars not this. Vote out Newsom and the rest of the crooks in Sacramento that make life worth less than actual Value.


His compainions injuries are worth more than $15,000 too. The only way a good PI attorney can get them more is if they have really good insurance. I hope they had a good insurance policy and paid out the nose for it.


Thank you Dan Dow and SLO DAs office for holding this drunk idiot liable for her actions.


I’ll be perfectly honest… as a dumb kid I did drive drunk… so did my friends… the roads were not as crowded as they are today on the central coast… I was lucky…. but there is no way I drive drunk or even after one sip of wine or beer today… someone can hit you and if the cop smells alcohol its your fault… and lets face it people drive too fast and they are always in a hurry… get your drink of choice and take it home… if you go to a bar call uber… be smart this person was not…


