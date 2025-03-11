This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

March 11, 2025

By CalCoastNews staff

Will the Morro Bay City Council approve changes to its Short Term Rental Ordinance which could lead to additional permits available for those on the wait list? How is Atascadero managing its Measure D-20 funding?

These are several of the issues public officials will discuss during this week’s SLO County government meetings.

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 11 in the council chambers.

Arroyo Grande has a light agenda with plans to appoint Chiasa Nakazono-Klapper to the Tourism Business Improvement District, establish a citizens’ sales tax oversight committee for the oversight of Measure E-24 funds, and to accept the results of the Council Goal Setting Workshop held on Feb. 10.

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 11 in the council chambers.

Sales Tax Measure D-20 increased the local sales tax rate in Atascadero by 1% to 8.75%. Atascadero voters passed Measure D-20 in Nov. 2020 to generate revenue to fund many of the community’s and City Council’s key priorities.

In fiscal year 2023-2024, Measure D-20 revenue came in about $6.5 million, or $42,000 over the budgeted amount. This revenue total was $150,000 higher than the prior fiscal year and has continued to grow.

As part of the 2021-2023 and 2023-2025 budget processes, key expenditures were identified that would help to achieve the community’s goals for the measure.

Under item B-1 on the agenda, the city council is slated to discuss and approve the Measure D-20 Annual Report. The report includes plans to use funds for staffing, retention and public safety.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 10 in the council chambers.

Last month, the City Council approved $424,541 in mid-year budget appropriation changes. Since then, staff has identified a need for additional general funding for specific economic development and communications needs.

Under item 3 on the agenda, the City Council will consider appropriating $35,000 for economic development and communication needs related to business grants and promotion for West Grand Avenue along with promotion of the community donation program for the Ramona Garden Park rehabilitation project.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet on March 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall.

Morro Bay adopted a Short Term Rental Ordinance on Oct. 27, 2020. Because of issues with the renewal process and other reporting requirements, late last year the City Council asked staff to bring suggested changes to the ordinance to a future City Council meeting.

Under item 9-b on the agenda, the City Council will discuss making changes to its Short Term Rental Ordinance to make it easier to determine the number of short term rentals operating in the city.

The city has a cap of 175 full-home short term rentals in residential areas. Home shares (when the owner resides on the same property) and commercially zoned rentals are not subject to the cap.

There are currently 186 properties on the city’s short term rental permit waitlist.

