Santa Maria man arrested for cold case murder

March 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A lengthy investigation resulted in charges against a Santa Maria man for a murder that occurred more than seven years ago, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

On Sept. 3, 2017, the suspect allegedly shot and killed Edward Ramirez, 19, in the 2000 block North Lazo Way. Officers found Ramirez’s body near the roadway.

In the summer of 2018, Santa Maria police arrested three men for their alleged involvement in the gang related murder: Thomas Castillo, Nicholas Guzman and Juan Contreras.

Because the latest suspect was 17-years-old at the time of the murder, the case will be heard in juvenile court with the suspect referred to as J.T.

Prosecutors recently charged J.T. with murder and for using a firearm to commit the murder. It is also alleged that the murder was committed for the benefit of a Criminal Street Gang.

