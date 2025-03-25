Teachers union for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo demands Khalil’s release

March 25, 2025

Statement from the California Faculty Association

The detention and targeting of Mahmoud Khalil is an outrageous assault on free speech, due process, and the fundamental rights of immigrant communities. His detention is a deliberate act of repression—an authoritarian attempt to silence protest, intimidate faculty and students, and crush dissent.

This glaring abuse of power sends a chilling message: those who challenge injustice risk being forcibly removed, detained, or worse. It is a tactic ripped straight from the playbook of regimes that fear critical thought and public resistance.

“We must preserve and defend our academic freedom and our first amendment rights to free speech,” said Michelle Ramos Pellicia, CFA San Marcos President and CFA Associate Vice President, South. “The attempts that we observe nationally and locally to curtail these freedoms set a dangerous precedent to rights that are coveted and protected. In these extraordinary times, intimidation, retaliation against individuals and groups that are protesting and defending the rights of trans people, undocumented community members, Black, Brown, Native, the genocide in Palestine are not the answer.

“The possible deportation of the student activist Mahmoud Khalil is a blatant example that the current presidential administration will stop at nothing to curtail free speech and protest,” Pellicia added. “We must fight hard instead of complying or acquiescing when our rights are on the line, or else we will lose our freedoms.”

We refuse to be silent as educators, students, and advocates are targeted for their work and activism. The California Faculty Association demands the immediate release of Mahmoud Khalil and the end of retaliatory actions against faculty, students, and workers exercising their rights to free speech and peaceful protest.

Institutions of higher learning must take a stand, implement strong protections for academic freedom, and resist any attempt to turn our campuses into sites of surveillance and repression.

Such suppression is spreading fast. Just yesterday, hundreds held an emergency rally in support of Momodou Taal, a Cornell University Ph.D. student, who was stalked by a law enforcement officer outside of his home in Ithaca. Taal and others are worried they are in danger of being thrown out of the country for their participation in pro-Palestinian protests.

The attack on Mahmoud Khalil is an attack on all of us who believe in democracy, justice, and the right to speak without fear. We will fight against these cruel and divisive policies and continue to demand equal justice for all. Our communities, our universities, and our shared future depend on it.

