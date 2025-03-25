Female inmate dies at jail in Santa Maria, cause undetermined

March 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A female inmate died in her cell at Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria on Monday. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Deputies booked the unidentified woman into the jail on March 19 for an outstanding warrant regarding a weapons charge. At a court hearing on March 21, the court ordered her held without bail for an additional charge of cruelty to animals.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, while doing cell checks a custody deputy found the woman down in her cell, which was occupied by one other inmate.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death. Additional information, including the name of the deceased inmate, will be released after her next of kin has been notified and upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...