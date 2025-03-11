Thunderstorms headed to the Central Coast

March 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Several storms are forecast to bring heavy rain to the Central Coast over the next three days, according to the National Weather Service.

With rain likely starting after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. San Luis Obispo County is slated to get between 2 to 4 inches of rain. Expect thunderstorms and winds of 20 t0 30 mph on Wednesday evening.

A flood watch is in effect from Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon for the south west portion of Santa Barbara County. Flash flooding and debris flow are possible.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...