Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant turns to artificial intelligence

April 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

In order to more efficiently deal with regulatory requirements, Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in San Luis Obispo County is now utilizing artificial intelligence, according to a PG&E press release.

PG&E is utilizing Atomic Canyon’s artificial intelligence-powered solutions for the nuclear energy sector at the Diablo Canyon. This marks the first use of AI at a U.S. nuclear power plant.

Atomic Canyon, a San Luis Obispo based company, developed the software.

Regulators require nuclear power plant operators to manage billions of pages of technical documentation at a cost of both time and resources. With AI-powered search technology, Diablo Canyon plans to revolutionize its approach to managing its vast datasets.

AI-powered search technology is slated to cut search times from hours to seconds. Teams will be able to access critical information faster and more reliably, allowing them to focus on high-value tasks and decision-making.

“Demand for nuclear power is growing worldwide, driven in part by the growth of data centers and the electrification of industry and transportation,” according to the press release. “However, efficiency and innovation are key for maintaining compliance in a rigorous regulatory environment and achieving the levels of productivity needed to ensure the industry’s growth.”

After agreeing to close the nuclear power plant in 2025, PG&E received backing from both federal and state officials to extend the operating life of Diablo Canyon through 2030, with a goal of providing Californians electric reliability. The nuclear plant provides nearly 10% of California’s electric power.

