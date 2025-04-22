Atascadero seeking 37% sewer rate increase

April 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Atascadero City Council on Tuesday will consider raising sewer rates by approximately 37% over the next two years.

City staff proposed the rate increases to cover rising treatment and energy costs, impacts of regulation and legislation, and the need to upgrade or replace the city’s wastewater facilities and infrastructure. The waste water facility improvement project is expected to exceed $100 million in current costs.

“The city has operated the wastewater collection and treatment systems in a very economical manner for nearly 45 years with only eight increases to sewer service rates during that time,” according to the staff report. “The sewer service rates have not kept up with the increasing costs of maintaining, operating and replacing the wastewater collection and treatment systems”

City staff is recommending sewer rates increases of 18.5% annually over two years. For a typical single-family residential customer, the average bill would increase from $48.15 to $57.06 in the first year — an increase of approximately $8.91.

Ratepayers will have the opportunity to mount a majority protest to upend the sewer bill increases. Under Proposition 218, property owners may submit written protests to the rate increases. If more than 50% of property owners submit valid written protests, the city may not adopt the proposed rates.

