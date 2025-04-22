Atascadero to honor hit-and-run victim

April 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Atascadero Police Department plans to hold a public ceremony on April 22 to honor the life and heroism of 11-year-old José Gutiérrez, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident earlier this year.

With a truck headed towards him, Gutiérrez warned a friend to get out of the way, an action that ultimately saved a life. In recognition of his extraordinary courage and selflessness, the Atascadero Police Department will posthumously award Gutiérrez the Honorary Lifesaving Medal — one of the highest honors the department can bestow.

After school on March 14, Gutiérrez was walking home with a friend when a truck drove onto the sidewalk and hit him, police said. The driver then fled the scene.

Gutiérrez died at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, officers arrested Zachary Bernal on charges of vehicular manslaughter, narcotics possession, under the influence of a controlled substance, and hit-and-run resulting in death.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of this brave young boy,” said Chief Dan Suttles, chief of police. “But we are also deeply moved by his heroism.”

The ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held on April 22, at 5:30 p.m. at Atascadero City Hall on the outside steps.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...