Fire destroys grocery store in Santa Maria
April 17, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters from mutiple agencies fought a two-alarm fire that destroyed a grocery store in Santa Maria on Tuesday evening.
Shortly before midnight, firefighters responded a fire alarm at Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins in Santa Maria. With mutiple 911 calls coming in, additional engines were sent to Lassen’s.
Firefighter initially attempted to fight the fire from inside the store, but conditions rapidly deteriorated and firefighters were forced to fight the blaze from outside the building.
Santa Barbara County Fire, Five Cities Fire Authority, and Cal Fire from Pismo Beach and Nipomo assisted in fighting the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire appears to have started in the attic. Foul play is no suspected.
