Grover Beach police warn residents of phone scam
April 21, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Grover Beach Police Department today warned residents of a phone scam in which an alleged loan company offers cash.
Officers ask residents to be cautious. Never give out personal information like Social Security numbers, banking info, or passwords unless you are 100% sure the request is legitimate.
“If someone claims to be from a company or agency, hang up or delete the message, then contact them directly through their official website or number,” according to police. “If a company is requesting money through gold bars, cash apps, wire transfers or gift cards, pause the process and take some time to verify the company.”
