Grover Beach residents petition to elect city attorney

April 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Petitions calling for electing the Grover Beach city attorney are circulating throughout the coastal community. The City Council currently appoints the city attorney.

The same group, Grover H20, was successful in gathering signatures for a petition to make the position of city clerk an elected role. In the 2025 election, Grover Beach voters will decide whether their city clerk is elected or appointed.

“When appointed by the city council they become beholden to the city council and city manager to serve their interests if they wish to keep their jobs or contract, when they should be serving the public interest,” said Grover H20 member Debbie Peterson. “An elected city attorney answers to the voters, a form of democracy that is much more direct.

“When appointed by the council, the city attorney protects the government from the people,” Peterson added. “When elected, the city attorney protects the people from the government.”

Last week, Grover H20 began collecting the 1,000 signatures required. The deadline for the petition is July 1. If successful, the question of electing the city attorney will be put on a ballot for the voters to decide.

Members of Grover H20 will be in Grover Heights Park collecting signatures on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Signature gathers will also attend city events with their clipboards and petitions in hand.

