Grover Beach residents petition to elect city attorney

April 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Petitions calling for electing the Grover Beach city attorney are circulating throughout the coastal community. The City Council currently appoints the city attorney.

The same group, Grover H20, was successful in gathering signatures for a petition to make the position of city clerk an elected role. In the 2025 election, Grover Beach voters will decide whether their city clerk is elected or appointed.

“When appointed by the city council they become beholden to the city council and city manager to serve their interests if they wish to keep their jobs or contract, when they should be serving the public interest,” said Grover H20 member Debbie Peterson. “An elected city attorney answers to the voters, a form of democracy that is much more direct.

“When appointed by the council, the city attorney protects the government from the people,” Peterson added. “When elected, the city attorney protects the people from the government.”

Last week, Grover H20 began collecting the 1,000 signatures required. The deadline for the petition is July 1. If successful, the question of electing the city attorney will be put on a ballot for the voters to decide.

Members of Grover H20 will be in Grover Heights Park collecting signatures on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Signature gathers will also attend city events with their clipboards and petitions in hand.

 


When you make positions elected you’re ensuring that the jobs are filled by politicians. Elected positions definitionally make the highest requirement being a good fundraiser and being able to talk eloquently on camera – being a competent attorney or clerk is incidental.


The founding fathers had the right idea about excessive democracy that I don’t think Ms. Peterson appreciates American republicanism. The job of clerk is to be a good clerk, not another politician. Where does it end? Elected dog catchers?


It’s we the people’s job to elect responsible representatives, it’s their job to hire qualified people to do the work of government. If we find the clerk or attorney lacking, make the case to our representatives who can fire them at *anytime* (unlike if they’re elected). If they don’t agree, vote for a better representative!


I love seeing the uprising of citizen participation in the County!


