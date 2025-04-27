American Idol producers auctioning winery in San Miguel

April 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After wining and dining Hollywood elites at their wine country estate, two “American Idol” producers are auctioning off their 160-acre Villa San Juliette winery in San Miguel.

Last on the market for $14.75 million — the property is slated to be auctioned on May 17 with no minimum bid. “American Idol” producers Ken Warwick and Nigel Lythgoe purchased the property for $5.2 million in 2005.

The couple then tore down the original home before building two 3,700-square-foot Tuscan-style villas. They also constructed wine making facilities, a tasting room, kitchen, pool and pool house.

The property also includes a 94-acre vineyard and two-bedroom winemakers’ cottage.

Warwick and Lythgoe first attempted to sell the property for $22 million in 2022.

Elite Auctions plans to hold the auction on May 17.

