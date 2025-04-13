Why are gas prices soaring in San Luis Obispo County?

April 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Average gas prices in San Luis Obispo County continue soaring despite national and state gas prices dropping amid falling oil prices. OPEC increased oil production at a time of tepid demand in the United States leading to lower costs in most of the country.

Nevertheless, gas prices in San Luis Obispo County rose nine cents last week to $5.10 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

Even though gas prices are falling in many California counties – the average price of gas in Santa Barbara County is $4.77 a gallon – in San Luis Obispo and a dozen other California counties prices are increasing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom accuses fuel producers of price gouging while other government officials blame Newsom’s policies.

“Despite Gavin Newsom’s tin foil hat conspiracy theories about ‘gas price gouging,’ the only one ripping off Californians at the pump is him,” said Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher to The Center Square. “From raiding gas tax money for bike lanes to bankrolling his failed bullet train with cap-and-trade revenue, Newsom has jumped at every opportunity to line his friends’ pockets at the expense of California drivers.”

In California the average price for a gallon of gas dropped six cents last week to $4.89. Nationally, gas prices fell seven seven cents to $3.18 a gallon amid the change to summer-blend gas.

SLO County currently has the 13th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.87. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.62 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.39 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.49 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.55 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.55 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.55 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.57 Pacific Pride – Grover Beach, Huber Street: $4.58 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.63 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.65 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.69

