Witness describes shooting in Paso Robles

April 13, 2025

BY KAREN VELIE

One person is in the hospital and another is on the run after a shooting in Paso Robles on Saturday evening, police said.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m., a man living in an apartment building near the intersection of Pine and 35th streets heard mutiple gun shots. He then watched a male in a dark hoodie look north towards Highway 101 before the hooded male ran south towards the Oak Park area while three other people ran north.

The witness, who has asked that his name is not disclosed to protect his safety, called 911 to report the shooting. While he was still on the line with dispatch, officers began arriving at the scene.

At the same time, a male suffering two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. The victim provided limited details about the incident.

Officers describe the suspect as a slender male who was wearing a black ski mask, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and black jeans. At the scene, officers recovered multiple spent shell casings in the roadway.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP, or by texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

This is the second shooting in the area in less than a year.

On May 26, 2024, a male was shot in an apartment located near the intersection of 34th and Spring streets. His injuries were not life threatening.

Even though the the victim refused to discuss the shooting, officers searched the apartment and found evidence of the shooting. Officers took a female and two males into custody.

