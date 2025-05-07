SLO police cite 35 during bicycle and pedestrian safety operation

May 7, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department issued 35 citations to drivers and bicyclists for a variety of violations during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on Monday.

Police officers conducted the operation citywide from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officers contacted a total of 54 drivers and bicyclists during the operation.

They issued citations for violations including running a stop sign, unsafe speed, texting, cell phone use, yielding the right of way, crossing a double yellow line, driving in a designated bike lane, impeding a roadway, wrong way riding and gridlock.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Sgt. Stradley said in a statement. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

The police department received funding for the program from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

