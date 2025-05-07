SLO police cite 35 during bicycle and pedestrian safety operation
May 7, 2025
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The San Luis Obispo Police Department issued 35 citations to drivers and bicyclists for a variety of violations during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on Monday.
Police officers conducted the operation citywide from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officers contacted a total of 54 drivers and bicyclists during the operation.
They issued citations for violations including running a stop sign, unsafe speed, texting, cell phone use, yielding the right of way, crossing a double yellow line, driving in a designated bike lane, impeding a roadway, wrong way riding and gridlock.
“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Sgt. Stradley said in a statement. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”
The police department received funding for the program from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines