San Luis Obispo County gas prices fall for Memorial Day weekend

May 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, average gas prices in San Luis Obiso County dropped four cents to $5.06 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

“Gas prices haven’t been this low over Memorial Day since 2021 when the national average was $3.04,” according to AAA. “Supply and demand are playing a role in this year’s lower pump prices as crude oil supply is currently surpassing demand.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell five cents last week to $4.85. Nationally, gas prices rose one cent to $3.18 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 16th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.88 Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.43 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.39 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.55 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beeach, Grand Avenue: $4.57 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.57 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.59 Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.65 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.65 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.67 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.69 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $4.69

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...