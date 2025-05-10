Santa Maria man facing up to 10 years in prison for selling guns

May 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A federal jury on Thursday found Rochlem Eric Aquino Yadao, 48, of Santa Maria guilty of conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license, according to acting U.S. Attorney Michele Beckwith.

In 2020, several people conspired to deal firearms without a license in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Fresno counties. Throughout the firearm dealing conspiracy, agents seized firearms and ammunition from four different gun deals between March and August of 2020.

In April 2020, members of the firearm dealing conspiracy arranged for the sale of two AR-style rifles. The deal took place at Yadao’s residence in Santa Maria.

Yadao personally stored and delivered the firearms at his house and took cash payment for the weapons. Both guns were “ghost guns,” and did not have serial numbers. Yadao did not have a license to deal firearms.

The guns were seized by law enforcement shortly after the deal occurred.

Yadao is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley on Aug. 25. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

