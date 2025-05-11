Two people injured in three-vehicle crash in Creston

May 11, 2025

Correction: The reports of two people being killed were incorrect.

By KAREN VELIE

Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash in rural Creston on Sunday morning.

At 10 a.m., a caller reported the crash near the intersection of Highway 41, Creston Road and La Panza Road. Officers arrived to find a tan Chevrolet truck, a grey Ford minivan, and a grey SUV were involved in the crash.

Officers temporarily closed Highway 41 to allow a medical helicopter to land.

CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...