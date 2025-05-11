Why are San Luis Obispo County gas prices rising?

May 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Even though the national price of gas continued declining last week, prices in San Luis Obispo County and California increased primarily because of a fire at one of the state’s remaining nine refineries, according to figures from AAA.

On Monday, a fire broke out at the Valero refinery in Benicia. The fire occurred several weeks after Valero announced plans to shutter the refinery next year.

Average gas prices in San Luis Obispo County rose five cents last week to $5.08 a gallon.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased 11 cents last week to $4.88. Nationally, gas prices fell three cent to $3.13 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the nineteenth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.87 Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.43 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.49 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.49 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.53 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.55 Speedway Express– Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.55 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.59 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.59 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.59 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.63 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.65

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...