Watch Cal Poly president address congress on antisemitism

May 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo President Jeffrey Armstrong is scheduled to speak at a hearing before Congress today regarding antisemitism on campus.

The U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing starts at 7:15 a.m. PT. The hearing, which includes Armstrong, DePaul University President Robert L. Manuel and Haverford College president Wendy Raymond, will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Armstrong, Manuel and Raymod were ordered to attend the hearing to discuss their failures to address antisemitism on campus.

Yesterday, Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) said that university presidents who do not denounce antisemitism “should be fired immediately.”

