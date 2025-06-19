Catholic priest brought children from Mexico to abuse in Los Osos

June 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Catholic priest who is charged with sexually abusing three children in San Luis Obispo County more than 30 years ago, brought the boys from Mexico to Los Osos where he assaulted them, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The family of the three boys befriended Father Theodore Gabrielli. At that time, the family was living in Mexico.

The priest became close with the family and was allowed to take the three boys with him to many places in California including his parent’s residence in Los Osos. It was there, the victims reported, the priest would sexually assault them.

The assaults continued over the course of about eight years. The victims decided to come forward last year and report the abuse.

SLO County Sheriff deputies arrested Father Theodore Gabrielli, 61, in Los Osos on June 12. Gabrielli is facing three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of sodomy of a child under 14 years of age.

He has worked with churches and schools in San Jose, Los Gatos and Los Angeles, including Most Holy Trinity Parish in San Jose, Dolores Mission in Los Angeles and Social Ministries in Los Gatos.

Gabrielli is currently a member of the Loyola High School of Los Angeles Board of Directors while also working with the Dolores Mission in Los Angeles.

