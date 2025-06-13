Central Coast Planned Parenthood workers strike averted

June 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Healthcare workers and Planned Parenthood California Central Coast recently reached a tentative agreement averting a planned protest. Health care workers accused Planned Parenthood of unfair labor practices and poor management.

The healthcare workers at six Planned Parenthood California Central Coast locations – San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Thousand Oaks, and Oxnard – had planned to strike this week. The workers included doctors, medical assistants, physician assistants, health educators, clinicians and support staff.

Despite their dedication to the mission of Planned Parenthood, workers argued management had refused to invest in staff. The issues with pay have led to high turnover rates, as experienced caregivers leave for higher-paying, more sustainable jobs, according to workers.

The details of the proposed settlement were not made public.

