Pismo Beach reduces some parking citation rates
June 12, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Your parking meter in Pismo Beach ran out 10 minutes before you got back to your car, which now has an $80 parking ticket on the windshield.
The Pismo Beach City Council voted June 2 to change the ticket for overstaying at an already paid for meter to $20. If the car is there for more than an hour after the meter expired, it will cost $20 an hour.
The fine for not paying a meter will remain at $80.
The new rates for overstaying a meter will take effect in early July.
