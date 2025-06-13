SLO County Farm Bureau warns of impending Ice raids

June 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

With U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arresting undocumented immigrants in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, the San Luis Obispo Farm Bureau provided its members a warning along with suggestions on how to deal with ICE agents.

“We send this email to alert you of confirmed ICE activity in Ventura County against agricultural operations that took place yesterday,” the Farm Bureau sent its members on Wednesday. “We want to make sure ag employers and employees are informed of their rights. We have been told current ICE activity could extend into San Luis Obispo County.”

With a criminal arrest warrant for one illegal immigrant, ICE agents pulled over a car in Santa Maria on Tuesday. Agents then arrested the suspect and four other undocumented immigrants who were in the car.

The SLO County Farm Bureau attached two documents penned by Fresno based attorney Patrick Moody that provide local farmers tips on dealing with ICE agents.

For example, farmers and ranchers should demand to see a search warrant that should include areas to be searched and permitted items to be seized, including “drugs, weapons or documents.”

The tips include informing workers to refer all inquires from ICE agents to management.

“Know your rights and advise your employees of their rights,” according to the SLO County Farm Bureau. “Please understand the information below is general information and should not be construed as legal advice.”

The Trump Administration announced it is targeting criminal illegal aliens. However, ICE agents have taken other undocumented immigrants found during the operations into custody.

In response to the more than 40 arrests across the Central Coast, U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal called the arrests completely unjustified and deeply harmful.

“Let us be clear: these raids are not about public safety,” Carbajal wrote in a statement. “They are about stoking fear. These are not criminals being targeted. They are hardworking people and families who are an essential part of Ventura County. These men and women are the backbone of our farms, our fields, our construction and service industries, and our communities.”

