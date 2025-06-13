Front Page  »  

SLO County Farm Bureau warns of impending Ice raids

June 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

With U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arresting undocumented immigrants in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, the San Luis Obispo Farm Bureau provided its members a warning along with suggestions on how to deal with ICE agents.

“We send this email to alert you of confirmed ICE activity in Ventura County against agricultural operations that took place yesterday,” the Farm Bureau sent its members on Wednesday. “We want to make sure ag employers and employees are informed of their rights. We have been told current ICE activity could extend into San Luis Obispo County.”

With a criminal arrest warrant for one illegal immigrant, ICE agents pulled over a car in Santa Maria on Tuesday. Agents then arrested the suspect and four other undocumented immigrants who were in the car.

The SLO County Farm Bureau attached two documents penned by Fresno based attorney Patrick Moody that provide local farmers tips on dealing with ICE agents.

For example, farmers and ranchers should demand to see a search warrant that should include areas to be searched and permitted items to be seized, including “drugs, weapons or documents.”

The tips include informing workers to refer all inquires from ICE agents to management.

“Know your rights and advise your employees of their rights,” according to the SLO County Farm Bureau. “Please understand the information below is general information and should not be construed as legal advice.”

The Trump Administration announced it is targeting criminal illegal aliens. However, ICE agents have taken other undocumented immigrants found during the operations into custody.

In response to the more than 40 arrests across the Central Coast, U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal called the arrests completely unjustified and deeply harmful.

“Let us be clear: these raids are not about public safety,” Carbajal wrote in a statement. “They are about stoking fear. These are not criminals being targeted. They are hardworking people and families who are an essential part of Ventura County. These men and women are the backbone of our farms, our fields, our construction and service industries, and our communities.”

It takes an incredible level of stupid to believe that a selfish narsistic billionaire (that has employed many an illegal immigrate for cash discount) will change to be a benevolent dictator.


They love to get on their high horses and claim no one is above the law!! Except to illegal immigrants and any and all political “officials” that are members of their party. Complete frauds!!


My suggestion: Don’t be illegal.


So the party of slavery, segregation and Jim Crow decries the loss of illegal and cheap (slave) labor? But then again, who will clean their pool?


So sorry to see that he Farm Bureau is taking the side of the criminal element. If an individual is here legally then they nothing to fear from ICE; however, if they are here illegally they should be deported. If any member of the Farm Bureau interferes with ICE they should be criminally charged and tried.


Just a guess, (and not being personal Mr. Moderator) but I bet the C. doesn’t stand for Cortez or some other Latin name.

If you don’t ever have to fear turning over your “papers” you’ll have luxury of talking tough. One might call it a privilege.


I don’t fear the tamale lady enough, nor feel she detracts from my community by being here-legal or not, to want the remedy to be armed, masked, government officials with guns applying the law heavy handily in my presence.


Is it not against the law for California businesses to employ illegal imigrants?


I have no problem with a uniformed ICE agent going through the due process and deporting illegal immigrant criminals. In fact I fully support it, we need a border with government capacity to deal with legitimate asylum seeker, guest workers, and legal immigration.


What I have a problem with is masked men, with no uniforms, snatching people from work and making them prove that they are citizens. No, this is America! I don’t have to show my papers until the police show theirs.


Where are the priorities? Let the people who have been here for decades working, paying taxes, and following the law pay a fine. Find, arrest and deport the gangs and drug dealers.


Super smart to be getting rid of our voluntarily working for low wages at jobs most people wont do workers; really, really, smart…. Get ready for fruits and veggies to double in price ;)


﻿