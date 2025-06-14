Boat crash kills one, injures another at Lake San Antonio
June 13, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A 62-year-old man was killed and a teen was injured in a boat crash at Lake San Antonio on Friday.
The speedboat was headed across the lake when the driver made a turn, hit a wake and flipped several times. The man died in the crash while the teen suffered minor injuries.
There were mutiple boats on the lake with onlookers providing assistance.
No further information is available at this time.
