Paso Robles teacher on leave after texting, messaging girls

June 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Lewis Flamson Junior High School math teacher was placed on administrative leave on May 30 amid allegations he sent inappropriate text and online messages to students.

David Hong teaches 7th and 8th grade math. Parents have voiced concerns that he wrote a song about the girls in his class and gave his phone number to students.

Hong has worked for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District for nearly six years. He allegedly had similar issues at a previous job.

“We have no reason to believe that any students or staff members were physically harmed, and we want to stress that the district takes all matters involving student and staff safety seriously, and a safe school environment is our top priority,” district staff said in a press release. “Out of respect for the privacy of the individuals involved, we are limited in the details we can share at this time.”

If you have further information about David Hong or other incidents please contact reporter Karen Velie at (805) 234-1703.

