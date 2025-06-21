Six power outages impacting 2,441San Luis Obispo County PG&E customers

June 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

More than 2,400 PG&E customers are without power on Saturday morning because of six outages in San Luis Obispo County. Three of the outages are unplanned and three are planned public safety power shutoffs.

On Thursday, because of high winds and dry conditions, PG&E turned the power off for 557 customers in the San Miguel area to help prevent a wildfire through Saturday. There are plans to increase the number of planned shutoffs to last through Sunday.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, 379 customers from San Luis Obispo to Los Osos lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 1:30 p.m.

At 8:44 a.m., 344 customers lost power in rural Arroyo Grande. A minute later, another 1,161 PG&E customers lost power in rural Arroyo Grande. PG&E estimates both outages will be over by 2 p.m.

