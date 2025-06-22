More than 3,300 households without power in San Luis Obispo County

June 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

More than 3,300 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo County are without power on Sunday morning because of 14 separate outages. While the cause of one of the outages is under investigation, 13 of the outages are planned public safety power shutoffs.

Because of high winds and dry conditions, PG&E turned the power off for 2,998 customers in northern SLO County on Saturday afternoon to help prevent wildfires. PG&E estimates power will be restored by 11 a.m. on Sunday.

At 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, 372 PG&E customers in Los Osos lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be back on by 12:15 p.m.

